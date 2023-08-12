CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Technology is an essential tool in 21st-century learning environments and Caddo Parish Public Schools say they are doing all they can to safely continue that integration.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, school systems around the globe were forced to adopt technology to keep students learning and in touch with their teachers.

“The digital environment has absolutely just expanded into this robust, rich content area that students can go to for research, they can go for design or for professional development,” Justin Steele Caddo Parish School’s Supervisor of Educational Technology said.

The district has adopted communications platforms such as Remind 101 and Canvas allowing students, teachers, and parents to engage even more in the child’s learning.

“First and foremost student safety is one of our top priorities and we want to make sure that regardless of environment if its digital or physical our students are safe and comfortable. So there’s a lot of different ways and avenues that we take to ensure the safety of those students,” Steele said.

Caddo schools air on the side of caution when it comes to student and teacher interaction outside of the classroom. The district utilizes firewalls and other protections to ensure that the communication happens safely and within district guidance and parameters.

“We also utilize different platforms directly related to student safety,” Steele said.

CPSO uses Lightspeed Systems, a platform that filters through messages and forwards any problematic or unsafe message directly to the district administration. Steele said the technology integration has been received positively by students.

“We are seeing particularly with our high school population just this – very rich participation in a really robust learning environment online,” Steele said.