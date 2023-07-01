SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Newly signed Louisiana bills as of Friday include a piece of legislation that creates a new promotional requirement for third-graders.

Act 422-HB12 was signed by Governor Edwards on Friday and will go into effect as state law on August 1. The Louisiana Department of Education is not required to adopt and implement it until the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

When enacted, students enrolled in third grade at the start of the 2024-2025 school year will have to meet minimum basic testing score requirements in order to achieve promotion to the fourth grade.

Delaying implementation for an additional year should give the LDOE the time it needs to shore up Pre-K through first-grade reading to ensure that every student is prepared to achieve the required testing benchmark.

The law provides guidance for students to:

Be tested up to two additional times in order to meet the fourth-grade promotion requirement

Interventions including testing for Dyslexia

Any student who is retained in accordance with this law is required to receive a myriad of literacy accommodations that seem to exhaust every effort to guide the child to where they need to be. Some of these accommodations include – small group instruction, evidence-based tutoring, and smaller student-to-teacher ratios.

Parents also have an accountability measure in this law as there is a parent contract requiring at-home reading.

The law does provide exemptions for English Language Learners, students with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), students with dyslexia, and several other state-recognized exceptions.

Read Act 422-HB12 and other laws that were proposed, enacted, or vetoed visit the Louisiana Legislature website.