TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – In a recent announcement, Superintendent Dr. Becky Kesler disclosed her plans to resign from the Texarkana Arkansas School District after two decades of service.

Superintendent Dr. Becky Kesler (Source: Texarkana Arkansas School District)

Dr. Kessler is set to continue her role as superintendent until June 2024, with her resignation formally accepted during a recent TASD Board of Education meeting.

She served the district for 21 years. Her journey with the district began as the principal of Union Elementary in July 2003. Over the years, she held various pivotal roles, including principal, human resource manager, and superintendent of schools.

In a release Wednesday, school officials highlighted Dr. Kesler’s instrumental role in implementing innovative educational programs, fostering a positive learning environment, and fortifying community partnerships.

“Dr. Kesler has been a driving force behind the implementation of innovative educational programs, the creation of a positive learning environment, and the strengthening of community partnerships.”

“It is going to be a sad day when I leave my office for the last time because I love this place so much,” said Kesler. “Our district and campus leadership teams are second to none, and I can’t wait to see what successes lie ahead for students, staff, and the community.”

She emphasized her commitment to completing ongoing initiatives, aligning salary schedules and decreasing compensation gaps in the district during her remaining time, stating, “Though my tenure may be coming to a close over the next few months, I will approach each day with the same commitment that I have in the past.”

She affirmed her dedication, stating, “The expectation that I hold for myself and the staff is that we give our best every day to ensure our students reach their full potential.”

School officials said Kesler was integral in the renovation of the Razorback Stadium, the construction of a new middle school campus, band hall expansion and other projects. Additionally, she oversaw the increase of security personnel and the strengthening of security measures for the students and campuses.

As superintendent, Kesler forged partnerships for the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy, which gives high school students the chance to earn an associate’s degree and high school diploma simultaneously through Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. She also led the district through the COVID-19 crisis.

Kesler said she’s proud of the district and all of its achievements.

Board President Jesse Buchanan expressed gratitude for Dr. Kesler’s commitment, acknowledging her impact on the district.

“In addition to spearheading several renovation and construction projects totaling over $40 million, Dr. Kesler increased staff salaries by approximately 28% through raises, bonuses, and retention incentives, making TASD more competitive in the field of education. She steered the district successfully through historic challenges to public education,” Buchanan stated.

Board members recognized her indelible mark on the district and affirmed that her legacy will be remembered for years to come.

Buchanan acknowledged the need for improvement and noted major accomplishments in the district.

“Although we still have room for improvement, the district saw significant gains in test scores this year. Three schools raised their letter grade and some of the other campuses showed significant growth,” Buchanan noted.

Looking ahead, the board of directors, in collaboration with McPhearson and Jacobson, LLC, is initiating the search for a new superintendent as Dr. Kesler concludes her tenure. Buchanan assured a smooth transition, emphasizing the commitment to maintaining TASD’s high education standards.