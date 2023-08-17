Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced a $2.6 million award to nonprofit organizations, libraries, and schools nationwide.

The fund positively impacts 32,600 individuals in the tri-state region to purchase books, technology, equipment, or materials to help extend a brighter future for K-12 students.

Louisiana awarded more than $65,000. Three schools in Caddo: Beulah’s Safe Haven ($4,000); Ignite Classical School ($3,500), and Riverside Elementary ($3,000). The Louisiana grants are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 4,600 individuals in the state.

Arkansas awarded more than $55,000. Junior Charity League Incorporated of Magnolia in Columbia was awarded $3,200. The Arkansas grants are expected to positively impact the lives of nearly 6,000 individuals in the state.

Texas awarded nearly $200,000. Leary ISD in Bowie, Texarkana, was awarded $4,000. The Texas grants are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 22,000 individuals in the state.

“We are proud to award these grants to literacy and education programs across the country and support their meaningful work of expanding children’s joy of reading and creating a foundation for future educational growth,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “We are excited to make a difference in thousands of students’ lives through these donations and look forward to making more positive impacts as we celebrate the Foundation’s 30th anniversary year.”

For a comprehensive list of grant recipients go to: Dollar General Literacy Foundation (dgliteracy.org)