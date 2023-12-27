CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo District Court Judge found that a former Caddo Parish School Board member did not satisfy state residency requirements and was disqualified from seeking election in March.

Darrin Dixon and his attorney were in court to contest the legitimacy of Barbara Smith-Iverson’s candidacy after she submitted qualifying documents for the upcoming Municipal Primary Election.

“I’m kind of relieved, glad to get this behind us so we can get to the work of taking care of the children of Caddo Parish,” Dixon said.

Louisiana State Representative Alan Seabaugh represented Dixon in his case to have Smith-Iverson’s candidacy disqualified.

Barbara Smith-Iverson served as District 7 board member on CPSB until it was revealed that she resided in a Bossier City apartment complex, a violation of state residency laws requiring elected officials to maintain domicile in the district they represent.

She was removed from office in June, and Dixon was tapped to serve an interim term.

Seabaugh said Smith-Iverson tried to fill the vacancy by claiming that she was once again a resident of Caddo Parish. However, that claim did not satisfy the state’s legal residency requirement.

“The statute requires one year of residency before you can qualify to run. So the court correctly interpreted the statute; if she wasn’t a resident of Caddo Parish six months ago, she couldn’t possibly have met the one-year residency qualification,” Seabaugh said. “I’m happy Mr. Dixon doesn’t have to stand for election and actually go through a campaign. She’s been removed from the ballot, so he’ll be finishing out the term.”

Qualifying for the Municipal Primary ended on December 15. Dixon will return to the District 7 seat without opposition.

Smith-Iverson was not present in court on Wednesday, which Dixon said did not surprise him. He emphasized that the board has many pressing issues to deal with in the coming year and is eager to get back to work.