DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The season was just made a little brighter for employees of DeSoto Parish Schools after the board unanimously voted to reward their hard work.

During the regular meeting of the DeSoto Parish School Board on Thursday, a $1,500 supplement was approved in celebration of the district’s A letter grade following the announcement by Louisiana State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley.

The letter grade solidifies the district’s place as a top-performing school district, placing it at number three among 70 districts statewide.

“We are incredibly proud of our entire school community for achieving this significant milestone,” declared Clay Corley, Superintendent of DeSoto Parish Schools. “This achievement reflects the tireless efforts of our educators, administrators, and support staff, who have worked so hard to ensure our students’ success. The supplement is a small token of our appreciation for their commitment and the #TheDeSotoDifference they embody.”

The “Achieving the A” supplement will be distributed on December 18, just in time for the holiday season. This gesture of appreciation demonstrates the district’s deep respect and gratitude for its employees, who are the cornerstone of its success.

Corley calls the achievement “a testament to the collective effort of our staff and their unwavering commitment to our students.”