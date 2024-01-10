DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The DeSoto Parish School Board and residents grapple with overcrowding in District 2 after voters overwhelming voted down a measure in November that would have built a new high school and repurposed the existing high school for middle school students.

The school board unanimously approved placing a bond measure on the April 27 ballot to address the overcrowding and growing enrollment as the parish’s population grows.

DPSB says the $85 million proposal includes a new high school and improvements at the elementary level.

The overwhelming majority of the 600 residents of District 2 (North DeSoto Schools) who participated in the survey (78%) strongly feel that the board must take action to address the rampant growth in North DeSoto.

“By constructing a new high school, all feeder schools will experience relief from the current overcrowding,” stated Superintendent Clay Corley in a press release.

The board made some revisions to the plan based on a community survey, including decreasing the bond from $130 million to $85.2 million.

The plan consists of several improvements, such as enhancing traffic patterns, providing more space for Lower Elementary to eliminate the requirement for mobile classrooms, and putting an end to waiting lists for PreK programs.

“Building a new high school allows us to divide the remaining grade levels (PK3 – 8th) across four campuses instead of three,” notes Superintendent Corley. “The expansion and renovation of the Lower Elementary provides additional capacity relief and better outfits that campus to meet the growing needs of our youngest learners.”