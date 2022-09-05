UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–School is back in session, and the thought of COVID-19 creeping back is a concern for parents.

The El Dorado School District is taking action and closely monitoring the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines as they welcome students back to the classrooms for the 2022-2023 school year.

“We currently follow the CDC guidelines,” explains El Dorado School District’s Wildcats Wellness Administrator Debbie McAdams.

As of last week, there were seventy-one confirmed COVID cases in Union County. Although that number is lower than what we saw earlier this year, ESD is taking every measure to ensure students can continue learning in the classroom.

McAdams said the pandemic two years ago encouraged ESD to strengthen its preventative measures.

“From two years ago, with the influx of the pandemic, we have a lot more preparedness in place to pivot virtually. A lot of the things are some of our students don’t have enough Wi-Fi or broadband, but we’ve got things in place to make that happen for them. We want every kid to have the best possibility to succeed,” said McAdams.

In addition to those basic health and hygiene practices, like handwashing, CDC recommends some prevention actions at all COVID-19 Community Levels, which include:

Staying Up to Date with COVID-19 Vaccines

Improving Ventilation

Getting Tested for COVID-19 If Needed

Following Recommendations for What to Do If You Have Been Exposed