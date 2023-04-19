SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish School Board voted to combine E.B. Williams Stoner Hill Elementary with Creswell Elementary School during Tuesday’s regular school board meeting.

During the nearly 5 hour-long meeting many members of the Stoner Hill school community expressed public comments opposing the schools’ merger.

Many residents said that closing the school will not benefit the students at Stoner Hill. They say their kids are thriving at Stoner Hill with small class sizes. Some parents have even transferred their students from Creswell, expressing concern over the treatment of students with special needs.

Caddo District 1 School Board Member Steve Umling emphasized the importance of providing a quality education for all students.

“We are doing an injustice; I believe with the regular kids with one certified teacher. The numbers don’t add up on the education. It’s going in the wrong direction. The kids do need education. They need a good education, that’s what we are here for.” Umling said.

The issue divided members of the Caddo Parish School Board as shown by the 7-4 final vote.

School Board President, Dr. Terence Vinson, said he feels the school should remain open and a committee should identify how to improve student and teacher performance.

“With the discussion, I am inclined with the discussion across the board to develop an ad hoc committee to go out and not only study E.B. Williams / Stoner Hill but we may need to look at some of the operations in the system,” Vinson said.

District 10 representative, Katie McLain responded to Dr. Vinson, saying, it’s the job of the board to make this decision and not continue to put off difficult decisions. McLain questioned the fairness of delaying the consolidation to parents.

“We’re just going to drag this out even longer. So, then we are going to put all these parents and this faculty through this again next year? Really? We’re going to make them go through the stress of this multiple times?”

When the very lengthy meeting adjourned, there was an angry outburst from a woman in the crowd following the vote.

“These parents and these teachers came, and they told you what they wanted. And you ignored it. And you ignored them. We will remember. How dare you all do this to the students and the parents of this school. How dare y’all do this,” the audience member said.

After two votes on the discussion, the first was 7-4 in favor and the second vote resulted in a 6-5 favorable decision, E.B. Williams Stoner Hill Elementary will close its doors. Students will be enrolled in Creswell Elementary for the 2023-2024 school year.