SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The deadline is approaching for the community to submit questions for the four LSU Shreveport Chancellor finalists at public forums during each of their campus visits over the next two weeks.

Each candidate will visit the campus for a full day of meetings and conversations with stakeholder groups. The university will hold Public forums in the late afternoon during the date of the candidate’s visits.

The first of four candidates, Dr. Russell Porter, will visit campus on Apr. 24. Porter is the Vice President for Research and Economic Development at Texas A&M University Central Texas. He previously served as the Director of Research for The Dreyfuss Initiative.

Dr. Gregory Ford will be on the LSUS campus on May 1. He is the Vice-Chancellor for Academic and Evening & Weekend Affairs for Southern University of New Orleans. Previously, Ford served as the Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences at Fort Valley State University.

On May 3, Dr. Robert Smith will visit the campus. Smith is the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Valdosta State University. He also is a professor of Mathematics. He previously served as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Armstrong State University.

The fourth finalist, ED.D. Kimberly McLeod serves as the Dean of the College of Education and Human Services at Texas A&M University Commerce. She will visit the campus and participate in a public forum on May 4. Prior to her position at Texas A&M, McLeod was the Assistant Superintendent of Education and Enrichment for the Harris County Department of Education.

LSUS encourages campus and Shreveport-Bossier community members to submit questions to ask each candidate. There will not be an opportunity for “live” questions. Moderators will take the same questions for each candidate from a list to ensure parity and fairness.

The deadline to submit questions online is Mon. Apr. 24 at 12:00 p.m. LSUS officials say they will publish the time and location of the forums soon.