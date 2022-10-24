SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Queensborough Elementary School and Fair Park Middle School received color printers from Calumet Shreveport Tuesday.

Calumet said in a release Monday that teachers at two Caddo schools were asked to make wish lists that the company could use to support them. Teachers at Queensborough Elementary School and Fair Park Middle school were gifted 25 color printers from their wish lists.

“We wanted to find a way to support our schools, so we asked the teachers for a wish list,” said Billy McClain, Plant Manager. “Right away we noticed the most common request was a color printer. We are excited to be able to fill that need and help our teachers educate the children in our community.”

Calumet has been a part of the Shreveport community for 99 years, and also operates facilities in Cotton Valley and Princeton. The company has doubled down on community outreach in the region over the past years, specifically focusing on education and first responder support.