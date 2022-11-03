SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An initiative that aims to bring more diversity to the classroom by encouraging more young Black men to seek education careers is showing promising outcomes in northwest Louisiana.

The program, Call Me MiSTER – “mister” is an acronym for Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role Models, which aims to increase the pool of diverse male teachers to serve in mostly low-performing elementary schools.

Founded in 2000 at Clemson University, the initiative expanded and now partners with dozens of two-year and four-year colleges and universities throughout the country. Grambling University is one of three Louisiana universities that partners with Call Me MiSTER.

Grambling‘s goal is to reach ten young men a year, a goal they have already exceeded this year.

“We presently have 17 men four are incoming freshmen to juniors at Grambling we have not graduated anyone. Next year will be the big year where our juniors will be seniors, Noflin said.”

Students enrolled in the MiSTER program are also guaranteed academic support to ensure their success, a cohort system for social and cultural support, and assistance with job placement.

“If a student is a Call Me MiSTER student, they qualify for a full ride just like a football player, basketball player, or any other person would. Director of Black Male Initiative/Call Me MiSTER Program, Dr. George Noflin said. “Everything is covered, and that’s thanks to the $2 million dollar allocation by Congresswoman Letlow.”

Nicolas Cobb, Call Me MiSTER program graduate

One mister, in particular, finished the program and is making a difference in the classroom.

MiSTER Nicolas Cobb is a graduate of Louisiana Tech and the only Louisiana graduate from the program. Noflin said Cobb is a graduate assistant at Grambling State University and teachers elementary students at Crawford Elementary.

During his first month of teaching, Cobb was named teacher of the month, a point that Noflin was proud to highlight.

“Grambling has been putting out amazing African-American educators, specifically men. Once Grambling was able to adopt this program, I think the growth speaks for the work,” Cobb said.

Students who receive the scholarship must teach in Louisiana after they graduate for as many years as they received the scholarship.