SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students at Northside Elementary School conducted a mock criminal investigation and presented their findings to a Caddo Parish celebrity grand jury Tuesday afternoon.

Northside Elementary’s CSI Club used photography and other measurements to grasp the basics of criminal investigations.

Students conducted interviews and collected evidence to complete an investigation and present the findings to the celebrity grand jury.

“Oh, this is always an awesome opportunity, and it just makes my heart happy to have the chance to meet with students because this is affecting our future generations, Shreveport City Court Lead Prosecutor Monique I Davis said. “And I think if we can get them as young as they can and get them involved in activities, then we prevent a lot of things that go on later in life.”

KTAL NBC 6 Weekend anchor Ya’Lisha Gatewood and Louisiana State Representative Cedric Glover served on the celebrity jury.