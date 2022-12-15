CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish School Board Member Dottie Bell (District 12) will host an event to spread Christmas cheer to students affected by Tuesday’s tornado.

Bell and others will be at CPSB central office, 1961 Midway Ave. in Shreveport, on Monday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Ring the Bell for Our Children will raise money to give toys and gifts to students whose homes were destroyed or whose families were displaced by the severe weather event.

Those making a monetary donation should make checks payable to the Caddo Parish School Board McKinney-Vento Program and note in the memo line that the payment is for disaster victims.

The district will not accept individual donations of clothing, toys or toiletries, but there are local non-profits that will. Anyone who wishes to give individual donations are encouraged to find those organizations and coordinate giving with them.