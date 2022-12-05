SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials with the Caddo Parish School District say messages threatening the Captain Shreve High School campus were determined not to be credible.

Monday afternoon, students reported receiving messages threatening the school. Law enforcement and school officials investigated the threats and determined they did not pose a danger to the campus.

An investigation was conducted, and officials determined no evacuation was warranted or required. Some parents decided to check their students out for the remainder of the day, but instruction continued as scheduled.

This comes days after a 15-year-old student at Parkway High School was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats on campus.

Officials ask that anyone with information about the message contact the school administration.