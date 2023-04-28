CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Public School system seeks to help people join the education field.

Caddo schools held their Spring Job Fair Thursday evening at the Broadmoor Stem Academy, where they invited people to learn about all the job openings available.

The district is looking for new teachers, bus drivers, child nutrition staff, classroom aides, secretaries, and clerical staff. The gym was full of representatives from every public school to talk to interested applicants.

“We really do want people to understand what it takes to become a teacher, and sometimes we’re finding people who want to be career-changers. They look at the opportunities and say I already have a Bachelor’s degree. What else is needed? We can help them with that,” said Karen Peace, Caddo Schools teacher recruiter.

If you missed today’s event but are interested in serving students, you can go to Caddo Schools.org to learn how to apply for a position that fits you.