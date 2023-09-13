CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fifteen Caddo students have been named semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The names of more than 16,000 students were announced including 12 from Caddo Parish Magnet High, two from Captain Shreve High, and one student from C.E. Byrd High.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors.

All semifinalists qualified during their junior year by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit

Scholarship (PSAT/NMSQT).

These academically talented high school seniors now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million to

be offered next spring.



The 2023-2024 semifinalists for Caddo Schools are:

Caddo Magnet High

Vasu Arora

Sophie Chen

Hailey Huguet

Ruby Knoebel

Logan O’Callaghan

Marshall O’Callaghan

Jack Randall

Mason Sater

Logan Tais

Anjali Veerareddy

Phoebe Voumard

Guangjun Wang

Captain Shreve High

Robert Auchard

Reynard Landreneau

C.E. Byrd High