CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fifteen Caddo students have been named semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
The names of more than 16,000 students were announced including 12 from Caddo Parish Magnet High, two from Captain Shreve High, and one student from C.E. Byrd High.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors.
All semifinalists qualified during their junior year by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit
Scholarship (PSAT/NMSQT).
These academically talented high school seniors now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million to
be offered next spring.
The 2023-2024 semifinalists for Caddo Schools are:
Caddo Magnet High
- Vasu Arora
- Sophie Chen
- Hailey Huguet
- Ruby Knoebel
- Logan O’Callaghan
- Marshall O’Callaghan
- Jack Randall
- Mason Sater
- Logan Tais
- Anjali Veerareddy
- Phoebe Voumard
- Guangjun Wang
Captain Shreve High
- Robert Auchard
- Reynard Landreneau
C.E. Byrd High
- Hudson Roberts