SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo District Court judge has ruled to vacate the seat of Caddo Parish School Board District 7 member Barbara Iverson.

The decision comes after Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart filed a petition earlier this month claiming that Iverson lived in an apartment complex in Bossier City, meaning she didn’t meet the residence requirements for her position.

District Judge Brady O’Callaghan determined Thursday that state law required the elected official to maintain her domicile in the district she represents, but that ‘facts, evidence and her own statements in that regard showed she maintained her domicile in Bossier City.’

The suit was filed after a voter in Caddo Parish filed a complaint regarding Iverson’s domiciliary status.

Iverson has the option to appeal the decision to the Louisiana Second Circuit Court of Appeal.