SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When school starts in fall 2023, twenty-five kindergarten students at Fairfield Elementary Magnet School will learn core skills of math, science, and social studies while speaking mostly French.

The school day will be split with instruction from a French Immersion teacher for 60 percent of the school day and a traditional kindergarten teacher for the remainder of the day. Participation in the program will be voluntary after students go through Fairfield’s placement progress.

Fairfield has welcomed the program as an additive to the global studies focus of the school.

Louisiana’s implementation of biliteracy education began in the early 1970s in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana continued in the 1980s with the establishment of one-way immersion pathways for French and Spanish language and culture in Calcasieu and East Baton Rouge Parishes.

Studies have shown students in immersion model schools score as well or better than their peers on standardized tests.

To learn more about the French Immersion Program at Fairfield, you can attend the informational meeting on Monday, Dec. 12th, at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone interested but unable to attend may contact the school at 318-868-9826 or email Amy Williams ahwilliams@caddoschools.org.