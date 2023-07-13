SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish School Board announced the search to fill the seat abruptly vacated after a board member was found to have violated residency requirements.

The District 7 seat was declared vacant last month by a Caddo judge that ruled Barbara Smith-Iverson did not meet the residency requirements anymore since it was found she lived in Bossier.

District 7 covers areas between Lakeshore Drive to West Bert Kouns.

The school board held a special session on Wednesday to officially declare the seat vacant and begin the process of finding an interim board member.

Candidates who meet the requirements will be interviewed on July 20 at the school board.

Dottie Bell, District 12 Caddo Parish School Board member what the board is seeking in the interim candidate.

“A, his or her reason for desiring to serve as interim board member for District 7. B, his or her special skills to offer as a board member for District 7, and C, his or her perspective on the role of a board member,” Dottie Bell, Caddo Parish School Board member District 12 said.

The person will serve as an interim board member until the primary election in October.