CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Magnet High School senior Raj Letchuman has been selected as the 2023 high school Louisiana Student of the Year.

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) announced the winners for the state in a release Wednesday.

Raj earned a perfect score on the ACT, plans to become an astronaut, and has earned an internship at NASA.

Every year the LDOE annually honors one incredible fifth, eighth, and twelfth grade student based on their leadership, academic performance, achievements, citizenship, and service to the school and community.

“The goal of education is to prepare students to succeed at the highest levels possible,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “These young people are great examples of that mission. Congratulations to our Students of the Year and their families.”