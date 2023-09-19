SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley is in Shreveport to make an announcement at Caddo Middle Magnet School.
The United States Department of Education announced that nine Louisiana schools were named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools on Tuesday.
Brumley delivered the news in person at CMMS during a school assembly.
The Louisiana schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools are:
- Baton Rouge – Saint Joseph’s Academy, Diocese of Baton Rouge
- Baton Rouge – Saint Luke’s Episcopal School, Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana
- Covington – Archbishop Hannan High School, Archdiocese of New Orleans
- Denham Springs – Juban Parc Elementary School, Livingston Parish Public Schools
- Houma – Broadmoor Elementary School, Terrebonne Parish School District
- Natchitoches – NSU Elementary Lab School, Natchitoches Parish School Board
- Ruston – A. E. Phillips Laboratory School, Lincoln Parish Schools
- Shreveport – Caddo Parish Middle Magnet School, Caddo Parish Public Schools
- West Monroe – Boley Elementary School, Ouachita Parish Schools
“These nine Louisiana schools have set a standard of academic excellence that’s on par with the nation’s premiere K-12 academic institutions,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Congratulations to the families, students, and educators of this year’s National Blue Ribbon Schools. Their dedication to academic excellence is an example of what’s possible for Louisiana schools.”
Photos and more read more information about the 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools.