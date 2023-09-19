SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley is in Shreveport to make an announcement at Caddo Middle Magnet School.

The United States Department of Education announced that nine Louisiana schools were named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools on Tuesday.

Brumley delivered the news in person at CMMS during a school assembly.

The Louisiana schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools are:

Baton Rouge – Saint Joseph’s Academy, Diocese of Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge – Saint Luke’s Episcopal School, Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana

Covington – Archbishop Hannan High School, Archdiocese of New Orleans

Denham Springs – Juban Parc Elementary School, Livingston Parish Public Schools

Houma – Broadmoor Elementary School, Terrebonne Parish School District

Natchitoches – NSU Elementary Lab School, Natchitoches Parish School Board

Ruston – A. E. Phillips Laboratory School, Lincoln Parish Schools

Shreveport – Caddo Parish Middle Magnet School, Caddo Parish Public Schools

West Monroe – Boley Elementary School, Ouachita Parish Schools

“These nine Louisiana schools have set a standard of academic excellence that’s on par with the nation’s premiere K-12 academic institutions,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Congratulations to the families, students, and educators of this year’s National Blue Ribbon Schools. Their dedication to academic excellence is an example of what’s possible for Louisiana schools.”

Photos and more read more information about the 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools.