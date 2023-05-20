SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Schools wrapped the last of its eleven graduations on Friday. There was a total of eleven in four days all at the Shreveport Convention Center leaving many frustrated about parking downtown.

Many disgruntled graduation attendees took to social media to vent about long walks in the heat and even the scheduling which had some graduations starting as early as 8:30 a.m. increasing normal downtown traffic.

Others said the joyous time of year superseded any inconvenience.

Smiling graduates and their families enjoying Caddo school’s graduates and making moments are far more plentiful than the complaints.

Caddo Schools downtown parking map (Source: Caddo Parish Schools)

Caddo Parish Schools said they sent home and published a map with free and paid parking highlighted downtown.

Many people are unfamiliar with downtown because they don’t frequent it, so the one-way streets and parking garages can be confusing.

In February, Liz Swain with the DDA said they are in favor of doing away with many of the one-way streets, to make it more visitor friendly. It would however take the current city administration and city council to be on board with the plan.