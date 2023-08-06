BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – College can be an exciting, but stressful time in a student’s life so a non-profit partnered with a local college to help ease some of the pressure.

For first-generation college students, it can be even more challenging as they are a part of the most at-risk students to drop out of college, said Kesha Simmons, founder of non-profit, Louisiana Goes to College. The non-profit hosted their 5th annual trunk giveaway event at the Cavalier Care Center in Bossier Parish Community College.

“When you don’t have that background of support, family members who have gone to college before, you typically don’t know how to navigate the college system successfully and so that is why we’re here to be a resource at home,” said Simmons.

The non-profit offers mentorship during the first two years of college as this is the most vulnerable time to drop out. For giveaways each student at the event received a trunk full of bed sheets, pillows, towels, cleaning supplies, ramen noodles, laundry detergent, and school supplies.

“It was a very good support system, I wanted to show appreciation and thanks to Louisiana Goes to College, that’s why I came out,” said Kelvin White II, a first-generation college student who will study at University of Louisiana-Monroe in the fall.

Additionally, graduating high school students volunteer with the non-profit to serve as another source of support, resource and friend.

“We have a lot of friends that are going into college, and setting the standard for their families because they are the first person to step up to that plate, and go to college and get their education. So as being a support for them we’re being kind of added to that village,” said Jaylen Pruiett, a first-generation supporter.

The non-profit hosted their event at the Cavalier Care Center because it is the only one like it in the state. It has a free food pantry, career closet, laptop loan program, and support for housing and child care.

“Our students have so many barriers that they face going through college. But if we can eliminate those barriers and remove those obstacles, and continue to encourage them, continue to speak life into them, then it’s a game changer for them,” said Sandra Roberson, Director at the Cavalier Care Center.

Director Roberson says the center is a hand-up, rather than a hand-out, because they are not investing in an individual, they are changing generations.

Because of her passion, Roberson was asked to speak to legislation and House Bill 888 was passed in June of 2022. Its purpose is to establish a “hunger-free campus” and provide funding to Louisiana universities so they can have a center of their own.

“Most colleges have food pantries, but Cavalier Care Center actually has a wrap-around service, and so we would like to see that extended to first-generation college students across the state,” said Simmons.

For Roberson, the testimonies and success stories are what motivates her and inspires her to continue the good work.

“I just had a student email me last week, I purchased a house Ms. Sandra, you’ll be proud. She sent me pictures of her signing her papers for her home. and that tells me, we’re on the right track.”