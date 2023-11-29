NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish Community College, Natchitoches Campus, is hosting a ‘Christmas Fantasy’ Cosmetology Open House this Thursday.

The event is free to the public and will feature a range of activities and demonstrations to allow attendees to understand the world of cosmetology (hair styling to nail artistry).

“The Cosmetology Program at Bossier Parish Community College is not just an educational experience; it’s a journey into the world of creativity and self-expression,” stated Assistant Dean of Business and Information Technology Quentin Calhoun on their registration website.

According to their press release, the event promises to be an immersive experience for beauty enthusiasts and those curious about the art of cosmetology.

‘A Christmas Fantasy’ will give individuals the opportunity to meet instructors and learn more about the program for those considering a career in cosmetology or enhancing beauty professional skills to beauty enthusiasts.

The event will be held from 11 am until 2 pm at the Natchitoches campus located at 6587 Highway 1 Bypass.