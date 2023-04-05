SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish School System held a district-wide job fair looking to hire more educators as districts nationwide struggle with retention amongst teaching professionals.

“So this is our first district-wide job and education fair; we wanted it to be an opportunity for individuals in our community to come and see what we are about.” Recruitment and Retention Supervisor, Dr. Tracey Burrell said.

Marcus and Jessica Beckwith are local teachers who believe such events are needed. Marcus teaches fifth grade at Midway Elementary and says talented, passionate educators are needed.

“Absolutely from all spectrums. Veteran teacher, one teacher just coming out of college, you want to make sure that you come out and see the opportunities.” Beckwith said.

With many school districts around the U.S. facing teacher shortages, Dr. Burrell believes this is the time to bring in more educators.

“Education partners are here to talk to current teachers about future opportunities, so add on endorsements, how to get master degrees, so we wanted it to be a one-stop shop for all of our community so that we can celebrate education today and help people get employed in our district,” Burrell said.

“We’re moving kids whether the statistics show it or not. We’re growing kids, and we got to work on social and emotional learning with students.” Marcus Beckwith said.

Jessica Beckwith teaches fourth grade at Midway and added that teachers are there to support the whole child as they move through the educational experience.

“And not just being focused not only on their education but their life.”