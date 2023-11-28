BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish School Board has selected Jason Rowland as the next superintendent to lead the district.

He will become the 15th school superintendent in Bossier Parish history following the retirement of Mitch Downey at the end of 2023, who dedicated 40 years to the school system.

“We are humbled and honored to serve in this role,” Rowland said after the board voted to elect him Superintendent.

“We thank the Board for all of the support not only for the last four years but for tonight as well. We are thrilled and blessed to be a part of the Bossier Schools family.”

During an interview before the board, Rowland laid out his goals and vision for Bossier Schools, a few of which include:

● Heightening the overall educational experience for students, staff and school communities

● Continuing to address and support lower-performing schools

● Adapting instruction to address the variety of student learning styles

● Creating a Teacher Advisory Council to gain greater insight into employee needs

● Developing a Long-Range Planning Committee to address growth in Bossier Parish

● Expanding the BPSB brand using digital media platforms

● Fostering community partnerships

Rowland will take the Oath of Office at the January 18, 2024 meeting of the Bossier Parish School Board.