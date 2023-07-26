SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As families throughout the area prepare for back-to-school, organizations throughout the region are trying to help lighten the financial load of costs associated with starting a new school year.
JLL, a retail management and real estate firm, conducted a national survey in mid-June, which shows 37.9 percent of parents plan to spend somewhat less than last year, and 27.2 percent plan to spend significantly less.
Some organizations have already held giveaways this year, but families looking for a little extra back-to-school help can still find school supply drives near them.
Northwest Louisiana
Back to School Shoe Giveaway
Sat. July 29 from 9:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Walmart at 6713 Pines Road in Shreveport, La.
Free to sign up
Ages 6-19 here
July 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
North Market location
ID, proof of government assistance required
A child must be present to receive shoes
Cooper Road Wear Backpack Giveaway
50 backpacks available for students in the Martin Luther King community
First come, first served
July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
David Raines Meeting Room
2855 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Shreveport, La.
‘Pack the Bus’ School Supply Drive Although not a public giveaway, this supply drive allows teachers to provide help to students in need within their classrooms.
Aug 3 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
In front of the Chamber office
710 Benton Road in Bossier City, La.
Back 2 School Giveaway
Aug 4 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
West Shreveport Meeting Room
4380 Pines Road in Shreveport, La.
United Way Fill the Bus School Supply Drive
Although not a public giveaway, this supply drive gives teachers the opportunity to provide help to students in need within their classrooms.
Sat. July 29 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter at 4701 Northport Boulevard in Shreveport, La.
Aug. 4 from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter at 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier City, La.
Oschner LSU Health Shreveport Backpack and School Supply Giveaway
Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon
C.E. Byrd High School parking lot in Shreveport, La.
East Texas
Hamburgers and Haircuts
Free school supplies and haircuts for kids, free burgers and inflatable slides
July 30 starting at 7 p.m.
First Baptist Church at 204 W. Fulton Street in DeKalb, Texas
Hallsville School Supply Train
School supplies, free haircuts, vision screenings and dental screenings.
Aug 5 from 8 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Register by calling (903) 757-9383
Parents need to bring ID, bring proof of enrollment for each child (report card or school schedule).
ROC First Baptists Church
209 E. South Street in Longview, Texas
Family Engagement Department shop
Free clothing, shoes, accessories, backpacks and school supplies
Monday through Friday during regular business hours or by appointment
Atlanta ISD Administration Office
106 W. Main Street in Atlanta, Texas
The shop is asking for donations of elementary-age kid’s clothing and toiletries.
Southwest Arkansas
Magnolia Cram the Bus
Although not a public giveaway, this supply drive gives teachers the opportunity to provide help to students in need within their classrooms.
Supports Magnolia, Emerson and Taylor schools.
Aug 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Walmart in Magnolia, Ark.
If you’re looking for something special, many businesses are offering discounts on school supplies right now.
- Target – 20% off for teachers and school staff with Target Circle
- Office Depot/OfficeMax – up to 60% off their best-selling school supplies
- Khol’s – 25% off character and fashion backpacks for kids
- Best Buy – up to $500 off on select Windows laptops
- Kroger – up to 30% off back-to-school gear
- Old Navy – backpacks discounted to $18 until 8/7
- Walgreens – 20% off $20 with code WAG25, 30% off $60 with code WAG30