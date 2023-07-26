SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As families throughout the area prepare for back-to-school, organizations throughout the region are trying to help lighten the financial load of costs associated with starting a new school year.

JLL, a retail management and real estate firm, conducted a national survey in mid-June, which shows 37.9 percent of parents plan to spend somewhat less than last year, and 27.2 percent plan to spend significantly less.

Some organizations have already held giveaways this year, but families looking for a little extra back-to-school help can still find school supply drives near them.

Northwest Louisiana

Back to School Shoe Giveaway

Sat. July 29 from 9:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Walmart at 6713 Pines Road in Shreveport, La.

Free to sign up

Ages 6-19 here

July 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

North Market location

ID, proof of government assistance required

A child must be present to receive shoes

Cooper Road Wear Backpack Giveaway

50 backpacks available for students in the Martin Luther King community

First come, first served

July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

David Raines Meeting Room

2855 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Shreveport, La.

‘Pack the Bus’ School Supply Drive Although not a public giveaway, this supply drive allows teachers to provide help to students in need within their classrooms.

Aug 3 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

In front of the Chamber office

710 Benton Road in Bossier City, La.

Back 2 School Giveaway

Aug 4 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

West Shreveport Meeting Room

4380 Pines Road in Shreveport, La.

United Way Fill the Bus School Supply Drive

Although not a public giveaway, this supply drive gives teachers the opportunity to provide help to students in need within their classrooms.

Sat. July 29 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter at 4701 Northport Boulevard in Shreveport, La.

Aug. 4 from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter at 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier City, La.

Oschner LSU Health Shreveport Backpack and School Supply Giveaway

Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon

C.E. Byrd High School parking lot in Shreveport, La.

East Texas

Hamburgers and Haircuts

Free school supplies and haircuts for kids, free burgers and inflatable slides

July 30 starting at 7 p.m.

First Baptist Church at 204 W. Fulton Street in DeKalb, Texas

Hallsville School Supply Train

School supplies, free haircuts, vision screenings and dental screenings.

Aug 5 from 8 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Register by calling (903) 757-9383

Parents need to bring ID, bring proof of enrollment for each child (report card or school schedule).

ROC First Baptists Church

209 E. South Street in Longview, Texas

Family Engagement Department shop

Free clothing, shoes, accessories, backpacks and school supplies

Monday through Friday during regular business hours or by appointment

Atlanta ISD Administration Office

106 W. Main Street in Atlanta, Texas

The shop is asking for donations of elementary-age kid’s clothing and toiletries.

Southwest Arkansas

Magnolia Cram the Bus

Although not a public giveaway, this supply drive gives teachers the opportunity to provide help to students in need within their classrooms.

Supports Magnolia, Emerson and Taylor schools.

Aug 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Walmart in Magnolia, Ark.

If you’re looking for something special, many businesses are offering discounts on school supplies right now.