MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local college is celebrating a record-breaking year for enrollment, with their freshmen growth up 14% because of what the university calls a “culture of caring” approach to education.

Dr. Trey Berry, President of Southern Arkansas University, said the growth in enrollment is the result of a tremendous team effort at SAU.

More than 1800 graduate students and 5,128 undergrad Muleriders have signed up for fall 2023 classes. Students at SAU represent 73 out of Arkansas’ 75 counties.

Southern Arkansas University is proud of its mule-riding heritage. Image: KTAL files.

Berry said SAU is fortunate to have faculty and staff who work hard to keep the university vibrant and students successful.

Sarah Jennings is the associate vice president for enrollment at the university, and she finds it encouraging to see new students embracing what SAU has to offer.

“From traditional and unique programs to tailored scholarship offerings,” said Jennings, “SAU is truly the complete college experience.”

Campus Housing at SAU is a home away from home for 1800 students, and those numbers are up 4.5% from last year. Food court restaurants on campus include Chick-fil-A, Subway, Starbucks, and Panda Express, and more than 100 different degree options are helping prepare SAU Muleriders for the future.

If you’re interested in attending SAU, visit www.saumag.edu for more information about the historic university.