SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Education recognized 41 schools from 21 parishes as Louisiana Comeback Campuses, including seven in NWLA.

In a release, the LDOE said these schools had exceeded pre-pandemic levels in reading and math. This comes amid challenges due to the pandemic and two historically active hurricane seasons.

“The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is recognizing the impact educators have made with students despite facing extraordinary obstacles over the past two years.”

These schools increased the percentage of students scoring Mastery and above and decreased the students scoring unsatisfactory in both math and English compared to statewide assessments in 2019. Schools included as Comeback Campuses also raised their ACT scores.

Comeback Campuses gain a variety of benefits such as recognition on Louisiana School Finder and an official banner presentation. The LDOE asked school systems across the state to join the Louisiana Comeback by committing to invest a portion of their pandemic relief fund into attendance and wellbeing, recovery and acceleration, and professional learning.

Superintendent Dr. Brumley and members of his leadership team will visit each campus to personally congratulate educators and students. LDOE officials will also conduct a learning walk around each campus to see the efforts that led to student growth and determine how they can be used to benefit students statewide.

Northwest Louisiana schools honored as 2022 Comeback Campuses include: