MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teacher in the Webster Parish Public School System is celebrating a major career milestone.

Ms. Lessie Brown is a Spanish teacher and this year marks her 50th year as an educator. She is 73 years old and a graduate of the former Webster High School.

Throughout her career, Brown taught English, French, and Spanish. She served as a teacher in Baton Rouge, Bossier Parish, and eventually returned home to Webster Parish.

“You have to love it. You can’t teach for five years if you don’t love it. You might be in the classroom but you are not going to completely cover the whole realm of teaching because children deserve more just standing in front of them tossing out information. You have to actually love it like you love your own children at home.” Lessie Brown, Minden High School Spanish Teacher

After 50 years, Brown said she isn’t ready to leave the classroom. She believes she still has young lives to touch before they embark on their own careers.

On her face was a look of total surprise as she entered the school’s cafeteria to cheers from her colleagues and other district faculty and staff.

“I thank ya’ll and I’m still in shock ’cause I thought I was in trouble,” Brown said as she remarked on the milestone surprise.