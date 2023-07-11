TEXARKANA, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas A&M University in Texarkana received $4.9 million dollars in allocated funds for phase 3 of their Better East Texas Initiative (BET3).

These allocated funds were approved during the 88th Texas Legislature.

“Texas A&M University-Texarkana is grateful to the 88th Texas Legislature for its continued support of our Better East Texas initiative and particularly appreciative of the leadership and support of Representative Gary VanDeaver and Senator Bryan Hughes,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer.

Here are the additional programs students can expect, Doctorate of Nursing Practice, Master of Healthcare Administration, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Master of Science in Engineering Management.

The legislative-approved funding is also set to support new outreach programs intended to help tackle labor shortages and economic needs in the East Texas region.

The East Texas Stem Center is catering to the needs of students in pursuit of STEM majors.

“Because of their investment in these new degree and outreach programs, the economic, healthcare, and educational future of East Texas and beyond is brighter,” said Dr. Cutrer.