SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 120 high school students from Caddo Parish received awards for their exceptional leadership in a ceremony Sunday.

The Frank R. Rayson Good Citizenship Award celebrates young men who demonstrate initiative, reliability, respect for authority, commitment to academic success, and community leadership. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc, Rho Omega Chapter presented the students with the award in a ceremony at Booker T. Washington High School.

“We are thrilled to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of these exceptional young men,” said Darius Kimble, Basileus of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc, Rho Omega Chapter. “They have demonstrated qualities that make them a credit to their families, schools, and communities, and we are confident they will continue to achieve great things in their careers and personal lives.”

Student received good citizenship awards at a ceremony at Booker T. Washington High School (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Crowd of friends and family attend Frank R. Rayson Good Citizenship Award ceremony in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Booker T. Washington High School in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Student received good citizenship awards at a ceremony at Booker T. Washington High School (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Student received good citizenship awards at a ceremony at Booker T. Washington High School (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Frank R. Rayson Good Citizenship Award ceremony program front (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Frank R. Rayson Good Citizenship Award program back (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

After the welcome and opening prayer, the audience sang the Black National Anthem, a song of faith and hope that celebrates the community’s history and the coming of a new day. Afterward, Dr. Michael Hicks explained when Omega Psi Phi became the first Black fraternity established at a Historically Black College or University.

Scholars from high schools across the parish were called to the stage as Dr. Michael Hicks shared their accomplishments, inspiration and future plans. The audience enthusiastically cheered to support the young men, and several parents accompanied their children across the stage. Many recipients are members of the Omega Lamplighters, a mentoring program for young men that focuses on leadership, academics and perseverance.

Captain Shreve High School senior Jaylen Pruiett was not only one of the young men honored with the Good Citizen Award, he is also the recipient of a Gates Scholarship and part of the BRF’s Bobbie Cates Hicks Science and Medicine Academic Research Training (SMART) program.

Jaylen Pruiett gives speech at Frank R. Rayson Good Citizenship Award in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Pruiett shared some words of wisdom with the audience on what he believes is the key to success.

“One thing I will say, whatever you do, keep God first. Whatever you do. Because when you think you’re being counted out for something, God will count you right back in. Make sure that you pray before you plan anything,” he told the cheering crowd in the auditorium. “Because without Him (God), you’re nothing. Make sure that you keep Him first, do what you need to do in school, finish school, finish strong.”

He ended his short speech with the advice, “Finish with God, and you’ll be all right.”

KTAL NBC 6 News applauds the amazing scholars who gathered in Shreveport on Sunday to receive the Frank R. Rayson Good Citizenship Award.