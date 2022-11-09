SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The early signing period started today for all athletes outside of football. Above are full interviews with athletes. Below are the athletes, organized by state, name, high school, college committed to, and sport.

Louisiana

NameSchoolCollegeSport
Mikaylah WilliamsParkwayLSUWomen’s Basketball
Trenton LapeParkwayLSUBaseball
Brandon LevyParkwayULLBaseball
Zachary SchoenbornParkwayNSUBaseball
Noah McWilliamsBentonLSUMen’s Golf
Isabelle RussellBentonULLTrack / Cross Country
Jamie WillisBentonSouth AlabamaTrack
Sophia LiversBentonNSUSoftball
Olivia BurnsBentonBRCCSoftball
Meaux CarrollBentonBRCCSoftball
Aly DelafieldNorth DesotoNSUSoftball
Cameron CurtisNorth DesotoNSUSoftball
Braden RichardsonNorth DesotoHinds CCBaseball
Maddox MandinoGlenbrookULLBaseball
Haydon HarmonGlenbrookLA TechBaseball

Texas

NameSchoolCollegeSport
Daniela Urieta-HernandezTexas HighOuachita BaptistCross Country
Marlee BledsoeTexas HighOuachita BaptistTennis
Jeb WhiteTexas HighTexas A&M-TexarkanaCross Country
Ty WaidArkansas HighArkansasBaseball