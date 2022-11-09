SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The early signing period started today for all athletes outside of football. Above are full interviews with athletes. Below are the athletes, organized by state, name, high school, college committed to, and sport.
Louisiana
|Name
|School
|College
|Sport
|Mikaylah Williams
|Parkway
|LSU
|Women’s Basketball
|Trenton Lape
|Parkway
|LSU
|Baseball
|Brandon Levy
|Parkway
|ULL
|Baseball
|Zachary Schoenborn
|Parkway
|NSU
|Baseball
|Noah McWilliams
|Benton
|LSU
|Men’s Golf
|Isabelle Russell
|Benton
|ULL
|Track / Cross Country
|Jamie Willis
|Benton
|South Alabama
|Track
|Sophia Livers
|Benton
|NSU
|Softball
|Olivia Burns
|Benton
|BRCC
|Softball
|Meaux Carroll
|Benton
|BRCC
|Softball
|Aly Delafield
|North Desoto
|NSU
|Softball
|Cameron Curtis
|North Desoto
|NSU
|Softball
|Braden Richardson
|North Desoto
|Hinds CC
|Baseball
|Maddox Mandino
|Glenbrook
|ULL
|Baseball
|Haydon Harmon
|Glenbrook
|LA Tech
|Baseball
Texas
|Name
|School
|College
|Sport
|Daniela Urieta-Hernandez
|Texas High
|Ouachita Baptist
|Cross Country
|Marlee Bledsoe
|Texas High
|Ouachita Baptist
|Tennis
|Jeb White
|Texas High
|Texas A&M-Texarkana
|Cross Country
|Ty Waid
|Arkansas High
|Arkansas
|Baseball