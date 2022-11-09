SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The early signing period started today for all athletes outside of football. Above are full interviews with athletes. Below are the athletes, organized by state, name, high school, college committed to, and sport.

Louisiana

Name School College Sport Mikaylah Williams Parkway LSU Women’s Basketball Trenton Lape Parkway LSU Baseball Brandon Levy Parkway ULL Baseball Zachary Schoenborn Parkway NSU Baseball Noah McWilliams Benton LSU Men’s Golf Isabelle Russell Benton ULL Track / Cross Country Jamie Willis Benton South Alabama Track Sophia Livers Benton NSU Softball Olivia Burns Benton BRCC Softball Meaux Carroll Benton BRCC Softball Aly Delafield North Desoto NSU Softball Cameron Curtis North Desoto NSU Softball Braden Richardson North Desoto Hinds CC Baseball Maddox Mandino Glenbrook ULL Baseball Haydon Harmon Glenbrook LA Tech Baseball

Texas