(KTAL/KMSS) — Several counties and parishes are under burn bans in the ArkLaTex.

Due to dry conditions and the lack of sufficient rainfall in the area, many counties and parishes are under burn bans.

Arkansas

Miller County

Lafayette County

Columbia County

Little River County

Hempstead County

Nevada County

Howard County

Sevier County

Louisiana

Red River Parish

Natchitoches parish

Texas

Panola County

Individuals need to avoid outdoor fires and setting off fireworks.