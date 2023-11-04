DESOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Last night in the late evening, DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting of a 26-year-old man.

Upon arrival to Mary Street in Mansfield deputies found a male lying face down on the ground, not moving or breathing, who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies rendered CPR and the victim was transported to DeSoto Regional Hospital.

DPSO confirmed the deceased was identified as Frank Edwards Jr. of Mansfield and gave their ‘condolences to family and friends during this difficult time.’

If you or someone you know has information pertaining to this case, please contact our office at 318-872-3956 to speak with an investigator.

You may also submit a tip anonymously at www.P3Tips.com

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when information is available.