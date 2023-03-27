Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting incident that resulted in a man and woman being injured.

First responders reached the scene in the 300 block of Joannes Street just after 9:00 p.m. on Mar. 26, where police investigated the details of a domestic incident that had allegedly occurred between one woman and two men. During the course of the disagreement, the woman was said to have received a laceration to her arm.

Authorities believe one of the males may have shot the other male.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

BCPD is still investigating the matter.