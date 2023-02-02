A Family Dollar store is seen on July 28, 2014 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 11:30 AM, officers of the Richwood Police Department were called to a Family Dollar Store on Richwood Road #2 in reference to a disturbance. According to authorities, they learned that the store manager questioned 56-year-old Janners Smith-Jones about a purchase of motor oil.

In the presence of authorities, Smith-Jones allegedly threatened the store manager with an object and refused to comply with officers’ verbal commands. Once the suspect was placed in handcuffs, she allegedly threatened officers’ employment for placing her under arrest.

She was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Aggravated Assault, Disturbing the Peace, Criminal Trespass, Resisting an Officer with Violence, and Public Intimidation. As of February 2, 2023, the suspect has been released from jail.