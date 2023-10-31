SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A company was awarded a government contract through the City of Shreveport to build desperately needed rescue equipment but now the company is giving city officials the run-around.

Fire Chief Clarence Reese gave city council an update last week on the purchase of the new dive boat, but said the company is falling short of expectations and legal action may be taken.

Earlier this year, the city council approved the purchase of a new dive boat for the Shreveport Fire Department by allocating $110,000 from the General Fund so the fire department can use the boat for water rescues since they do not have one.

The company Metal Shark Boats was selected for the GSA contract. But the fire chief said the company has not built the boat and is now asking for more money.

“They said they can’t build the boat for that amount that they accepted the purchase order for. So as of right now, we don’t have a boat and they never even started on it which explains why they didn’t return my calls for two months,” Reese said.

Chief Reese said they have contacted the company multiple times with little word back. The city attorney is involved and working toward a resolution but legal proceedings may be used.

City council said the company needs to honor their contract and they would not allocate further funds. Chief Reese said they may ultimately explore other options.