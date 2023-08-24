SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On the night of August 8, deadly wildfires swept through Maui, and recovery efforts continue on the island.

In partnership with organizations Iris Global and Catch the Wave Global, one team is in Maui this week to help survivors, families, and loved ones. One of their volunteers from California, Nicko Otsby, shared his experience from the ground.

Nicko joins a team of EMTs, firefighters, leaders, and relief workers to report that they still see Lahaina wholly shut down.

“The National Guard has still closed everything off. The neighborhoods are still completely shut. Whole neighborhoods are just completely burned down. There’s a lot of people that have been displaced. Some people are trying to stay temporarily at hotels and places like that,” said Otsby.

Otsby, who has a friend who is a firefighter working directly in Lahaina, did not disclose specific numbers with KTAL NBC 6 but claims his friend shared that the death toll could be “quite a bit higher.”

“It seems like a third-world country right now,” said Otsby, who visited Maui in January. “People are flying Hawaiian flags upside down. People are just upset, even when Biden just came to visit. Just it’s kind of a gloomy time right now in Maui, to be honest.”

“Our prayers are out to the people,” said Otsby. “A lot of people are honestly maxed out mentally here. We’re just trying to offer a lot of encouragement, prayer, physical needs, spiritual needs.”

Otsby’s volunteer group has partnered with other local organizations and churches to help locals. Their group has raised $25,000 to visit Maui and give away grocery cards, backpacks, and school supplies.