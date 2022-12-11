DALLAS (KDAF) — They say everything is better in Texas, but most of the time it’s better, too.

The food scene is no exception, and that’s proven by a new list of the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America for 2022. Four restaurants in Texas were ranked on the list.

OpenTable reports they’ve analyzed over 13 million reviews from restaurants across the U.S. by verified diners, and the results showcase a selection of spots across America that leave a lasting impression.

“Despite challenging macro economic factors, we’re seeing a renewed vigor for dining out – diners are spending more on meals and going out during the weekday more frequently too,” said John Tsou, VP of Marketing at OpenTable.

The most beloved restaurants from Texas that cracked their way into the top 100 are:

Al Biernat’s Oak Lawn – Dallas

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Grapevine

Uchi Austin – Austin

Uchiko Austin – Austin

California “dominates” the list, according to OpenTable, with 21 restaurants in the top 100. Next up is Illinois, followed by Florida and Nevada.