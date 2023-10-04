Zwolle, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Zwolle schools will be closed today due to a threat.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said, “Out of an abundance of caution for the welfare and safety of students and staff, the Zwolle School campuses will be closed today.”

School administrators, SPSB officials and law enforcement are working together to address the possible threat. No further information has been released at this time.

Officials said classes will resume Thursday unless notified otherwise.