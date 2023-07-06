All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sabine Parish deputies arrested a Zwolle man Monday after he allegedly chased his ex-girlfriend in her SUV and opened fire on her vehicle.

Waylon Sepulvado (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say the woman called the sheriff’s office around 3:30 p.m. and told dispatch that her estranged boyfriend, Waylon Sepulvado, was chasing her in his Acura. She told authorities that Sepulvado tried to block her in and forced her off the road, then reportedly pulled out a gun and shot at her vehicle several times as they drove down North Toledo Park Rd.

Authorities say Sepulvado forced her off the road several times, but the woman managed to escape. Although her vehicle was damaged, she did not sustain any injuries.

Deputies later caught up to Sepulvado on LA Hwy 3229. He reportedly fled, leading deputies on a high-speed chase and forcing other vehicles off the road as he drove down LA Hwy 91 before turning south on Carters Ferry Road.

Sepulvado allegedly fled into the woods after a high-speed chase (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Tactical Narcotics Team Agents stopped his vehicle on Carters Ferry Rd. and he reportedly ran into the woods carrying his gun. Authorities captured him and took him into custody. Sepulvado allegedly had methamphetamine and a glass smoking device in his pocket when deputies and agents arrested him. Deputies found his loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol in the woods nearby.

In 2017, authorities arrested Sepulvado for reportedly battering the same woman, and there was an active protective order against him from her.

Law enforcement booked him into the Sabine Parish Detention Center. He is facing charges for:

3-counts of Aggravated assault with a firearm,

Violation of protective order

Possession of firearm of person convicted of domestic abuse battery

Aggravated obstructing highways of commerce

Aggravated criminal damage to property

Aggravated flight from an officer

Resisting an officer

Possession of firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies

Possession of schedule II (Meth)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of firearm in presence of CDS

The 11th Judicial District Court has not yet set a bond for his release. Sepulvado is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.