Caddo Parish, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana hosted a panel for its initiative, “Shreveport-Bossier My City, My Community, My Home.” The purpose of these events is to build a sense of community, create awareness, and share knowledge on preventative measures to cultivate a healthier self-image.

Thursday’s panel was on juvenile and young adult crime.

Panelists included Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux, Police Chief Wayne Smith, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator, and Assistant Parish Administrator Clay Walker.

Police Chief Smith started the panel discussion. He said in all his years, he has never seen or experienced an age range that appears to get younger, especially for violent crimes.

“Last year, the Shreveport Police Department, we took 1,204 weapons illegally possessed weapons off our streets. This year, as of July 12, we have taken 603 illegal weapons off of our streets,” Smith said.

The panelists discussed the rise in crime and the factors contributing to young people getting involved, including poverty and a lack of parental structure.

“You can be poor, and yet raised with morals and values and work ethic and do fine, but true poverty that takes away resources from a family, and then when you combine that with, it’s a parent who never had a role model to be a parent,” Walker said.

Truancy is another factor in young people getting involved in criminal activity. Walker said the highest rate for truancy is in kindergarten, and the second highest is in first grade. Without a parent present, children are more likely to miss school.

Accountability was a hot topic at the panel because jails are overcrowded. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator was passionate about having a system that holds people accountable.

“We have over 1,000 [people] out there right now that are awaiting trial. It’s about $77 a day. It costs the Caddo Sheriff’s Office and the Caddo Parish Commission, it costs about $77 a day per prisoner, so it’s costing you all in this room – if you live in Caddo Parish, it’s costing you about $77,000 today,” Prator said.

In addition to the four panelists, leaders of youth support organizations spoke on ways to prevent young people from getting involved with crime. One leader said that it takes a village to raise a child, and it is important to make children feel wanted, welcomed and loved. Noting that many children only experience caring and loving environments in school and the need for support in school that allow teachers to teach instead of taking valuable time disciplining students.

Volunteers for Youth Justice spoke about conflict resolution for children engaging in fights and family programs to help parents be more present in their child’s life.

Compassion for Lives discussed their re-entry programs for formerly incarcerated people. Which helps them with job and career readiness, certification programs, and industry-recognized training.

“What we’ve seen is education is the key. Once these men started getting educated, they were able to see a brighter future. Now they are bringing their family members and friends to help them,” Carla Buntyn, Executive Director of Compassion for Lives, said.

Gary Lash, Executive Director for the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana, said that this initiative, with panels and YouTube interviews, is meant to inspire the community to improve it because it is not a job that can be done alone.

“We have such an opportunity, because of the size we are, to correct these problems. We’re not Baltimore, you know Detroit, New York. We can fix our community, make it a better place, that’s what we’re trying to do every day is to build community,” Lash said.