SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting in a Shreveport neighborhood.

Around 12:10 p.m. officers responded to the call on the 2900 block of Fulton St. Officials said the woman was in the 2600 block when a car pulled up beside her and shot several times.

Woman wounded in Shreveport drive-by on Fulton St. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

They said one gunshot struck her in the arm. She drove to the 2900 block of Fulton St., where officers and EMS were officers responded to the scene.

Her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police have not yet released if there is a suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.