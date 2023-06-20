Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was arrested by Shreveport police after she reportedly struck a man with her car Saturday afternoon.

According to police, 23-year-old Shaderrickka Williams’s arrest came after reports of domestic trouble in the 3200 block of Wagner Street.

Williams is accused of striking a male with her car after she and the victim were involved in a domestic dispute.

Williams faces one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and one count of second-degree battery.

The victim is expected to recover.

SPD encourages all victims of domestic violence to seek assistance.