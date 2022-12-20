BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Bossier City are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman at the Parkland Villa apartments Tuesday night.

According to BCPD, officers were called to the apartment complex in the 3000 block of Shed Road around 9 p.m. and arrived to find a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where she was pronounced dead.

BCPD says detectives are currently on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The deadly shooting marks the fourth in Bossier City in 2022 and the first since Sept. 6, according to the KTAL/KMSS homicide tracker.