BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A person of interest has been detained for a homicide that occurred at 9 a.m. this morning in the 16000 block of Highway 157, reported Bossier Sheriff’s Office (BSO).

In a media release, they stated that the shooting resulted in the death of a 19-year-old female and arose inside a residence near the Rocky Mount community in northern Bossier Parish.

BSO deputies detained the person a few miles away from the scene and the detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are conducting interviews and processing evidence.

The Bossier Sherriff’s Office reported this murder was “the first homicide recorded in Bossier Parish in 2023.”