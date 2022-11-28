MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Marshall are investigating a shooting early Monday that left a woman and a child wounded.

According to MPD, officers were called to investigate reports of multiple gunshots in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard just after midnight and arrived to find two gunshot victims, a woman and a child. Both victims were taken to area hospitals.

“We will do everything we can, and we will use all our resources to bring this perpetrator to justice,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said in a statement released late Monday afternoon. “This case is especially troubling because a child was shot with such complete disregard for life and safety.”

Anyone who has information about this shooting and has not spoken to the Marshall Police Department is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.