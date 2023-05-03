Shraine Plater was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her husband. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman has been arrested in the fatal shooting of her husband in Shreveport.

According to a media release, Shreveport police say they arrested 22-year-old Shraine Plater Tuesday for second-degree murder. Police responded to the 2900 block of Bolch Street on April 25 in connection to a shooting.

Officers found the victim, 28-year-old Nickolas Plater suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Shraine was detained on the scene. During the investigation, detectives collected evidence and obtained probable cause to show that Shraine was allegedly responsible for the murder of her husband, in contradiction to her initial claims

SPD investigators arrested Plater was arrested for her outstanding warrant and is booked in the Shreveport City Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.